Mother's Day gift ideas to shop online

It's Mother's Day on Sunday (May 10) and chances are you're probably wondering what to get the special women in your life. This year the day takes an unprecedented turn as many of us find ourselves self-isolating on our own and away from our moms. When it comes to gift ideas, the choices aren't as limitless as previous years. With the national lockdown now in Level 4, many stores still find themselves shut. The only other options are online shopping. The good news is if you get your order in now, delivery can be done in the next few days. Gifts under R200 Many of us find ourselves in the kitchen these day. Moms are no different. For the mom that considers herself a foodie and likes to experiment, Woolworths Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil (100ml) for R69.99 could be something she'll get excited about.

With all the hand-washing we've been doing, dry and cracked skin has become the norm. How about throwing in a pack of Shea Butter & Honey Hand Masks R49.99) to sweeten the deal? She'll appreciate the thought much more than you know. Tired of sharing a Netlfix subscription with your nearest and dearest? How about just getting your mom her own subscription? That way you can both save yourselves the awkwardness of sending WhatsApps to and fro asking each other to get off the account. Plans start from R99 a month.

Gifts under R300

There's nothing better than curling up with a good book to remove yourself from reality just for a small while. Now that Exclusive Books are operating under Level 4, they've also announced that they're taking online orders.

"Grown Ups" is the latest tome from bestselling author Marian Keyes (R279). Johnny Casey, his two brothers Ed and Liam, their beautiful, talented wives and all their kids spend a lot of time together - birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, weekends away. And they're a happy family. Johnny's wife, Jessie - who has the most money - insists on it.





Radio 702 presenter Bruce Witfield's new book "The Upside of Down" (R306) suggests the stories we tell affect economic outcomes, then we need to tell different stories amidst the noise and haste of a rapidly evolving world.

R300 and over

Hands up who loves doing 3D puzzles? A favourite for young and old, 3D puzzles have now became a boredom-busting pastime for everyone. This Cubic Fun 3D Puzzle with LED of Burj Khalifa (R385) from loot.co.za should keep your mom occupied for a few hours.





Also from loot, Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum (100ml) is now retailing for R679 under their deal price section.

If you're in a rush for next day delivery, Netflorist's Perfect Peachy Pastel Mix (R719.95) is beautifully presented in a display of lilac roses, peach roses and white asiflorum lilies.







