Mother's Day is around the corner (May 12). Spoil the mothers in your life with gifts from our list boasting luxury and boutique products made in South Africa.



Earrings by Smith Jewellery

Available for R740 to R1130 (for gold plated or silver, respectively) on smith-jewellery.com.





Hand made and cast in Cape Town, these seaweed hoop studs are striking, yet subtle enough to wear with any outfit, making them a fashion staple. Available in sterling silver and 22k gold plated.





Kimono by KIMONO

Available for R699-R999 on www.shopkimono.co.za





KIMONO is a Cape Town-born lifestyle brand inspired by the simplicity and beauty of Japanese design. Their goal is to create striking, wearable resort pieces with a focus on quality, natural fabrics and timeless design. Each KIMONO garment is made to order – please allow two weeks lead time for production and delivery. This particular style has an Obi-style belt at the waist and is made from vibrant African wax print with an ornate and decorative print. Available in one size that will fit sizes 34 - 38 / S - L.





Eternal Rose Box by Gemma Bloom

Available for R2599 on www.gemmabloom.co.za





Eternal roses are real roses that have been captured in time, they last between 6 months to 2 years with no water and very little care. This mix of pink add a beautiful scent and add brightness and colour to one's home. Delivered in a luxury box, it’ the perfect gift for mom.





Bonang MCC Brut Rosé by House of BNG

Available for R399 from Woolworths (Online and in-store)





Bonang Matheba launched a luxury beverage brand, the House of BNG last month. Known as the “Champagne Queen”, Bonang decided to make an MCC with Cape grapes rather than champagne (made from region-specific French grapes). With an elegant and refreshing taste profile, it’s a wonderful way to make a toast to Mom.





Handbag by Lorenzi

Available for R19 476 on www.lorenzi.co.za





Italian leather craftsman, pioneer of innovative designs and materials from the outset, Renzo Caon, collaborated with ostrich skin tanners in South Africa on new manufacturing techniques and by 1969 the first Lorenzi boutique specialising in exotic leathers was opened in Johannesburg. All bags are handcrafted and can take up to 30 days for completion. The Gina handbag is trendy, yet sophisticated and comes in various colours, with red being most striking.





Mandala Planter by rialheim

Available for R799 on www.rialheim.co.za





Rialheim is a ceramic studio based in Robertson, South Africa. We proudly design and manufacture all of our handmade products on their family farm, Clairvaux. The Mandala Planter is a beautifully proportioned indoor pot plant holder with intricate detailing around the edges and is sold with a bronze drip tray. Contrast textures in your space with this versatile piece and mix and match gloss with matte to create visual excitement. Available in four different colours and textures (white, black, grey and bronze in matte or gloss).





Macarons by Macarons By Mehnaaz

Available for R130 a tub order via 0825786769 or [email protected]





From gold dust to edible glitter and pearls, order a box of beautifully handcrafted and decorated macarons, to spoil mom with. Choose your flavour combinations - think anything from simple vanilla to indulgent Ferrero Rocher and decide whether you’d prefer a macaron studded tower or gift box.