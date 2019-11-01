Multitasking makes adolescents feel both more positive as well as more negative about the main task they are trying to accomplish, says a new study.
The study, published in the journal Human Communication Research, found that when adolescents combined something they had to do (like homework) with media use (such as texting with friends), they said the homework was more rewarding, stimulating or pleasant.
But they also reported feeling more negative emotions about the homework, such as finding it more difficult or tiring.