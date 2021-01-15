Muslim pupil sent home for refusing to wear short skirt to school

A school in Middlesex, England, threatened legal action against the parents of a 12-year-old Muslim learner for failing to wear a shorter skirt.

According to Vogue, Siham Hamud refused to wear a shorter skirt for religious reasons, which was perceived as a violation of the school’s dress code.

The publication reported that Hamud told The Telegraph she felt she was bullied because of her religion.

Previously, Hamud was able to wear an ankle-length skirt to Uxbridge High School for years before it became a disciplinary issue last month.

The school’s uniform code, which requires female learners to wear pleated skirts, was implemented two years ago. As such, every day from December 1, Siham was sent home.