‘Must be over 25 and have Master’s Degree’: Mom called out for ‘ridiculous' nanny ad paying below minimum wage

Parents want the best possible care for their children when they’re not around, and that includes a responsible, clear-headed adult when it comes to nanny duties. But this US mom was dragged for her “ridiculous” demands when she posted an ad for a babysitter on Facebook.

Besides listing the job specs and the required chores, she also had the audacity to offer $200 (about R3,800) a week - that’s less than R800 a day. While most people would argue that at least it’s better than nothing, take into consideration that in the US, the minimum wage is $7.25 (R140) per hour.

A U.S. mom has been brutally called out for her “ridiculous” demands in a babysitter advertisement, with thousands of people laughing at the job listing. pic.twitter.com/fd2weDzkih — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 7, 2023 The mom who goes by the name Tammy, had strict instructions for her suitable candidate, such as being a great cook and avid cleaner, as well as having a Master’s Degree and no social media accounts. Oh, and if you have any tattoos or piercings, don’t even think about applying. But if you have you own transport and don’t mind running all Tammy’s errands, you might be a shoe in.

And did we mention she has four kids who need looking after between noon and 6pm, Monday to Friday, with the occasional weekend thrown in? The post caused a massive uproar on Facebook, and according to Unilad, it was mostly babysitters who were the most offended. “I wouldn't do that for $200 a day. You're never going to find a single human that falls under those qualifications. Even a nun wouldn't have five professional references or agree to a drug test,” questioned an online user.

Another joked: "I can’t wait to use my masters degree to babysit four kids for $200 a week!!!! Said no one ever."

Once Mzansi X got hold of the post, it was tickets for Tammy. Y'all play too much 😂 I HOPE this isn't real LOL — Ksana (@bigarms4me) October 7, 2023