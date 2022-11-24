‘My ex and her new boyfriend have sexual images of themselves on their bedroom wall. Is this appropriate if there’s a child in the house?’

Intimate couple photo shoots are very popular right now.

While they can be very sensual and sexy they are usually done in a tasteful and artistic, rather than explicit manner. These photo shoots are not cheap so of course couples would want to put them on display. However, deciding where in your home to display those images can be tricky.

Many people would question if it’s even appropriate to put those types of pictures on display at all. The father of a 5-year-old daughter has taken to Reddit to pose that question. Taking to the parenting group, he shared his concerns about the sexual images in his ex-partner’s home.

“My ex partner and her bf had a recent photoshoot. One image (is) of her crouching in a G-string facing the guy’s waist. I have regular visits to the house to see my 5 yo daughter. Walking out of daughter’s room gives direct view to the A4 pictures. I'm under the belief children are impressionable and influenced by their environment. I have approached them on the subject, images still remain and waiting for a response.” The dad asked Reddit users: “Am I overreacting?” Here’s what users had to say.

“Not overreacting. Your daughter shouldn't have to see that. I just can't imagine how they think this is ok. Ew,” was one user’s response. Another said, “Weird place to display them. At the very least she could be more discreet. Until the kids are gone, they could be hidden in a closet or something. Weird.” “Why would they hang that on their wall even if kids weren't in the house?! Imagine inviting grandma over and she sees a picture of your S/O in a g string! Oh lort,” said one user.