'My ex can’t afford child support but subscribes to my OnlyFans channel’

Being a single parent is hard work, especially when you don’t have the emotional or financial support of a partner. For single mom Kendra, it’s been a tough few years. Mother to a little girl, Kendra subsidises her living with her OnlyFans account.

Story continues below Advertisement

She’s amassed an army of followers on TikTok as well, thanks to her unapologetic take on dealing with a deadbeat baby daddy. Kendra has been using her platform to document the many struggles she’s had to endure because her ex says he can’t afford his court-ordered child maintenance, but has the money to subscribe to her OnlyFans channel. Taking to TikTok, she shared a video of herself shaking her head in disbelief alongside the caption, “When your ex subscribes to your OnlyFans, but can’t afford to pay his court ordered child support.”

Story continues below Advertisement

She followed it up with another post, saying: “When your baby daddy wants to keep everything he did a secret, but you get an article written about you, and now millions of people know.” ♬ original sound - user03410725561 @misskendra000 Live, laugh, love ❤️ #spicylinkinbio

Story continues below Advertisement

Kendra’s post created some division in her comments section, mainly about the issue of absent fathers and parental rights. Just before turning her comments section off, Australian publication Kidspot managed to jot down a few. “Oh my god I felt this in my soul,” commented one user.