My, how he’s grown. Prince George turns 7

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George in honour of their son's seventh birthday. The royal couple shared the casual images of their eldest son, which were taken by his mother, Duchess Catherine, on Tuesday evening, ahead of his special day on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈 A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT George gives a beaming gap-toothed grin in both pictures and in one he's dressed in a dark green polo shirt, while in the other, he stood side-on to the camera wearing a camouflage print t-shirt and his hair slightly dishevelled. Kensington Palace said Catherine and Prince William - who also have Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, together - were "delighted" to share the pictures. George's godmother, Julia Samuel - a close friend of the late Princess Diana - recently described the prince as "funny and feisty".

She said: "He is amazing. He is funny and feisty and cheeky - she would have loved him so much. That's heartbreaking for all of them."

The psychotherapist and author also admitted she loved buying "noisy" toys for her godson that cause his father to spend hours putting them together because Diana used to do the same for her son.

She said: "She was godmother to my son, so I do to George what she did to us, which is to give impossible toys that are really noisy, take a lot of making.

"So I come in, slightly tipped by the size of the present that William has to spend days putting together and then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises, and lights flashing, and that makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.