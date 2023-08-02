‘My mom hired a stripper for my Barbie-themed birthday party’

Now that Barbie-mania has taken over the globe, thanks to the massive box office success of Greta Gerwig's immensely popular film, many adults are reliving their childhood memories filled with nostalgia and lots of pink. One US mom took to TikTok to share her memory of being totally gaga over the fashionable doll, so much so that she had a Barbie-themed fifth birthday party.

While getting ready to go see the film, Julia (joolia_go0lia) relayed the incident where her parents hired an adult entertainer for her party... by accident. “My mom says that she hired someone from the phone book,” said Julia. “And back then you’d just look in the phone book for entertainers.”

Her mom went ahead and booked the entertainment, and then the woman showed up “and she is a stripper.” The best part for Julia is that she said the woman played along the entire time. “She did not take off her clothes. I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party,” added Julia.

Julia explained that she’s still waiting for proof from her mother, but swears it really happened. “I will show you the receipts,” she promised. In a follow-up post, Julia shared screenshots of texts shared with her mom who couldn’t find any documentation or visual proof of the stripper being at her party.