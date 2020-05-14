Mzansi kids are acing the 'Fruit Snack Challenge'

The latest challenge to hit social media is the “Fruit Snack Challenge” which I personally think should be called the “Don’t eat challenge”.

The challenge involves moms placing a bowl of treats, which started out to be fruit but has now moved on to sweet treats, in front of their little ones. The mom would explain that she has to leave the room for whatever made up reason and that the little one isn’t allowed to eat any of the treats until she returns.

“Don’t eat any until mommy gets back…” is the phrase you hear the most. During all of this, the mom has already set up a camera to record what goes down when she leaves the room.

This is where the fun begins. One would expect little ones to just dig into that bowl and munch on their favourite treats but you would be surprised to see just how many obedient kids there are out there. There are those who notice the camera and back off. Then there are those who might pick one up, look at it, even bring it to their mouth but not actually eat it.

Recently reality TV star Kylie Jenner got in on the challenge and put her two-year-old daughter Stormi to the test. Her fans applauded the cutie for being so obedient as she patiently waited for her mom to return. Stormi even broke out in song, singing “Patience. Patience. Patience.” as she waited.