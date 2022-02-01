LifestyleFamilyParenting
Single parents shared their own experiences, with moms commenting on their own frustrations on having to deal with absent fathers. Picture: Pixnio
Mzansi’s deadbeat dads defend themselves in viral Twitter thread, and yet these are the cold hard facts

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 2h ago

It started with a Twitter post from a concerned single mom looking for advice after sharing a screenshot of a conversation with her baby daddy.

Award-winning journalist and YouTuber Mandy Ndlangisa, who goes by the name The Millennial Mom, wrote: “So I asked my baby daddy (who’s never been present physically or financially for 13 years) to help me out with school fees (I’ve never asked him for anything by the way) this is what he had to say.”

In the screenshot showing her chat with her daughter’s father, she included an account of R4 350 of the Curro school her child attends.

In a follow-up tweet, she added: “He obviously doesn’t acknowledge her coz for him to say that? He makes it seem like he’s doing me a favour. Like it’s not his child.”

The responses were swift and unforgiving, mostly from men.

Ndlangisa’s post gained so much attention, that #CurroSchoolFees had started trending as a result.

Single parents shared their own experiences, with moms commenting on their own frustrations on having to deal with absent fathers.

Some Twitter users who were the result of broken homes, relived their past traumas.

The viral thread had many people triggered, resulting in other fathers defending the baby daddy’s actions. But while many absent dads maintain that they’re doing the best they can, the facts show otherwise.

While researching the effect of absent fathers on families and childcare responsibilities for her Master’s in Population Studies degree in 2019 at UKZN, Nokwanele Noxolo Mhlongo found that there was a remarkably high number of absent but living fathers in South Africa.

“Considering the socio-economic conditions of this country, there are certain factors that hinder paternal involvement. The youth unemployment rate is sitting at 55.2 percent resulting in the challenging environments South African men find themselves as fathers in.

“They try but sometimes fail to fill the perceived role of a father as a financial provider,” Mhlongo explained.

Her findings revealed that young fathers had negative experiences of fatherhood while growing up, as many of them had absent fathers.

In 2021, the Department of Social Development argued that factors contributing to weakened family life are absent fathers, HIV and Aids, high levels of poverty and inequality, gender inequalities, unwanted pregnancies, and high numbers of orphaned children.

Below are the latest stats, according to Old Mutual:

  • 44% of the moms surveyed regard themselves as single parents.
  • Nearly half of the women also said they are sole breadwinners and receive no financial assistance at all.
  • 28% of the fathers of children who contribute financially – contribute regularly.
  • 25% contribute but only now and then
  • and a staggering 47% of fathers don’t contribute at all financially towards their children.
