Nandi Madida is a ‘proud mom’ as Shaka wins his first karting competition

Singer Nandi Madida is usually not one for putting her children in the public eye but there’s one “proud mommy” moment she couldn’t help but share. The “Say U Will” hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share a short clip of her soon to be 6-year-old son, Shaka, being interviewed by a sports presenter after winning his first karting competition at an MSA Karting competition.

In the post the mother of two wrote how watching her son being interviewed made her “heart so happy”. "I’m very protective of my kids and not big on posting them a lot but this made my heart so happy 🥹😂☺️😍. Seeing my son @shakamadida at 5 years old doing one of the many sports he loves and competing in his first karting Nationals for Motorsports and have him say he’s having fun is all you can ask for!“ She added that teaching her son, as her parents had taught her, that “dark people” have no power over his life would be her ultimate mothering lesson.

“In this world they’ll sadly be alot of dark people but as long as he grows up and knows that they hold no power over his life and his fun I would’ve done my part as a mother, my parents taught me the same.” Madida said she wanted to instil confidence, peace and joy in her son. “Wherever his journey in life takes him I will ensure that at home we keep instilling confidence, peace and absolute joy. Proud of my little rockstar 🥹❤️😅. @kartingsouthafrica @squadracorseofficial.”

