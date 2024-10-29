Navigating homework: Common mistakes parents make and how to avoid them

What parent doesn’t want their child to thrive in school? Yet, in the quest to support during homework time, parents often find themselves in a tug-of-war with their kids. This situation can lead to frustration and conflict, with both sides feeling overwhelmed.

According to Vasilii Kiselev, CEO and co-founder of Legacy Online School, the approach to homework is crucial not only for academic success but also for a child’s overall well-being. “Homework struggles are a common issue in many households,” Kiselev noted. “Parents often feel unsure about the best way to help their kids succeed. By avoiding a few key mistakes, they can make homework time more productive and less stressful.” Here are four common homework mistakes parents make and how to stop them in their tracks.

Doing the homework for them It might seem easier to complete your child's homework, especially when it saves time and tears, but this approach can set them up for failure in the long run. By stepping in, parents inadvertently rob their children of the chance to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Hovering over your child and checking every answer can create anxiety and damage their confidence. Picture: August de Richelieu/Pexels Solution: “Put the pen down and step away from the homework. Instead, ask guiding questions that help them find solutions on their own. The goal is to teach independence, not dependency. Your child should feel empowered to learn.” Inconsistent homework routine Allowing homework to happen sporadically, like at the dinner table one night and on the sofa the next, can confuse kids and hinder their focus. Without structure, homework can quickly become an afterthought.

Solution: “Establish a consistent time and a distraction-free space for homework. A quiet, dedicated study area helps children get into the right mindset for learning. Routine is essential for developing good study habits.” Micromanaging the process Hovering over your child and checking every answer can create anxiety and damage their confidence. Children need the freedom to work through problems, even if it means making mistakes.

Solution: “Back off a little. Give your child space to breathe and allow them to learn from their mistakes. This autonomy builds their confidence and prepares them to tackle challenges independently.” Treating homework like a punishment If parents sigh every time homework is mentioned or use it as leverage to deny fun activities, children may start to view homework as a dreaded chore. This negative attitude can lead to resistance.

Solution: “Transform homework into a positive experience. Celebrate small victories and create a supportive environment where learning is exciting, not just a task to get through. “Parents often underestimate how their attitude can influence their child’s perception of homework.” Kiselev stressed the importance of balance: “It’s easy to fall into the trap of doing too much or too little. Parents need to find the right middle ground. By stepping back and giving children space, they foster independent learning, which is where real growth occurs.”