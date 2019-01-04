This image released by Netflix shows Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film, "Bird Box." (Merrick Morton/Netflix via AP)

Netflix has urged "Bird Box" fans not to do #BirdboxChallenge due to safety concerns.



In December, the global streaming platform's popular movie "Bird Box" captured audiences and sparked debates amongst its 45 million viewers during the first week of release.





Since then, the film, starring actress Sandra Bullock, has given rise to the dangerous internet "challenge", and Netflix is urging fans of the movie not to participate, reports usatoday.com.





People have been uploading and sharing videos of themselves, wandering around blindfolded, doing the #BirdboxChallenge, which is inspired by scenes depicted in the movie.





In the film, Bullock (Melanie) and two children (Boy and Girl) navigate a post-apocalyptic world while blindfolded to avoid seeing an ominous figure. In "Bird Box," seeing the mysterious monster has deadly consequences.





People have attempted to emulate the movie by wearing blindfolds, staggering through their homes and fumbling around outdoors which, in some cases, has led to painful results.





In one video, a blindfolded family of three is seen running around indoors for eight seconds before a toddler smashes into a wall. In another video on Twitter, a motorist covers his eyes with a beanie hat while driving on a highway.





Netflix has now tweeted: "Can't believe I have to say this, but: Please don't hurt yourselves with this #BirdboxChallenge. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."





- IANS