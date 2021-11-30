New book makes shocking claim that Prince Charles was royal who asked about Archie’s skin colour

IN FEBRUARY, the world watched in shock and awe as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan laid bare the bullying they endured from senior members of the British royal family. One of the many allegations that the couple had made was that a member of the royal family had speculated about the complexion of Meghan and Harry’s first-born son, Archie.

Although both remained mum on the identity of the person, it didn’t stop royal fans from jumping to their own conclusions. Now a new book by Christopher Andersen called Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, claims to have revealed who the family member was. A source close to the royal family claimed that Prince Charles wondered aloud about Archie’s complexion during a conversation in 2017 that took place shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged, Fox News reported.

“I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles reportedly told his wife Camilla, according to a Page Six report.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was reportedly “somewhat taken aback” and noted that the child would be “gorgeous”. In response, Charles allegedly asked: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” Understandably, the book has ruffled a few feathers, including the heir to the British throne.