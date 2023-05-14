New study refutes long-held notion of SA’s ‘deadbeat’ dads

The rights, obligations, liabilities, and statuses related to fatherhood are all social institutions, according to a study by the Sociology Group. The distinction between the words ‘’father,’’ ‘’fathering,’’ and ‘’fatherhood’’ is helpful. The first is the link established (whether social or biological) between a certain child and a specific man.

The second is behaviour: the real ways in which parenting is ‘’done.’’ The third speaks to broader beliefs and social connotations connected to fatherhood. Numerous academic disciplines do parenting research, and fatherhood commentary in fiction and non-fiction has also become prevalent outside of academia. Researchers in the social sciences who are interested in development utilise quantitative methods to examine the impact of father-child relationships and paternal influence on the wellbeing of dads and children.

A Master's degree study discovered that most fathers had a desire and willingness to be active in their children's life, contrary to the perception that is common in South Africa that men are often unwilling to take responsibility for their progeny. Simphiwe Ngcongo's research for his Master's degree in population studies led to this conclusion. “When it comes to having an involved father, experiences differ, and I was interested in gaining more insight into this,” said Ngcongo in an official statement. His study focused on the connection between employment and father participation, specifically how employment status influences both employed and unemployed men's involvement with their children.

Fathers are frequently viewed as irresponsible, uncaring guys who become pregnant and flee after having their children. Ngcongo claims that there is also a pervasive belief that a good father is one who meets the money requirements of the child, which frequently results in the neglect of other non-financial fathering obligations. The study's findings indicate that the majority of fathers are eager and willing to participate in their children’s lives, emphasising the value of being there for them emotionally, psychologically, and socially.

It was discovered that being a good provider still affects how fathers and society see fatherhood. Fathers who are unemployed saw a lack of resources as a hindrance to better fatherhood and thought that finding employment would increase their engagement. However, working fathers claimed that their obligations at work prohibited them from spending enough time on childcare because many of them had jobs that required them to travel.

Fathers who were employed and unemployed both benefited greatly from the assistance of their families in assuming care-giving obligations. According to Ngcongo's research, employed fathers felt a feeling of fulfilment, were seen favourably by society, and fulfilled the role of a provider, but jobless fathers tended to develop a negative self-image. The availability of employment, along with other social and environmental factors, affects fathers' level of parental engagement.

Ngcongo argued that in order to eliminate harmful social stereotypes about fatherhood, there is a need for psycho-educational studies and programs that emphasise the significance of male involvement in non-financial duties for their children and gender equality.

He considers it a tremendous accomplishment for himself and hopes that it will serve as motivation for his siblings. He will be the first member of his family to graduate with a Master's degree. Ngcongo acknowledged his family, friends, and supervisor in addition to dedicating his degree to his mother, Hlengiwe. He had this advice for students: “Manage your time, set schedules and stick to them so you do not put off your work until the last minute.