Nick Cannon apologises to his baby mamas for how he announced family matters

Nick Cannon has apologised to the mothers of his children for how he announced family matters on his television show. The 41-year-old comedian -who has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, four-year-old son Golden, 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, five-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and lost five-month-old Zen to a brain tumour last year - announced that he is expecting his eighth child with new girlfriend Brie Tiesi live on 'The Nick Cannon Show' whilst also discussing Zen's death and spoke out on his show to apologise for "probably misspeaking."

He said: "I would like to address the comments I made on Monday's show. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day." The talk show host went on to admit that discussing the death of his son alongside news of the latest pregnancy was something he "didn't need to do." He explained: "It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son, Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting. I didn't have to do that. I didn't need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."

The star went on to explain that he is still grieving for his son and described the tragedy as "sincere" and "real."