Nick Cannon praises Alyssa Scott as 'strongest woman he's ever seen' after tragic death of their son

Nick Cannon says Alyssa Scott is the "strongest woman [he's] ever seen" following the tragic death of their five-month-old son. The 41-year-old star announced the sad news that his boy Zen has died after developing an "invasive mid-line brain tumour", and he praised the model as the "best mom" following the passing of their little one.

He said: "Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. "Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom." Doctors discovered Zen had a brain tumour when Nick and Alyssa took him to see a medic when he was around two months old, because his breathing wasn't normal.

Nick explained: "He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed ... he had this nice sized head, I called it a Cannon head. "We didn't think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out.

"We thought it would be a routine process." The actor - who was previously married to Mariah Carey, and has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the pop star - announced the tragic news on his daytime show 'Nick Cannon', and he dedicated the episode to his late son.