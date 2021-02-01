North West creates sweet toilet roll art for mom Kim Kardashian West

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kim Kardashian West's eldest child, North West, created toilet roll art for her mom to tell her she loves her. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to share a snap of her seven-year-old daughter's handwritten note she penned onto the paper, which reads: “Mom I love you." In the caption, the mother-of-four - who also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 19 months, with Kanye West - replied: "I love you too North, forever!!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) The pair are currently holidaying in Turks and Caicos. Under a bikini snap, the 40-year-old reality star wrote: "Just Chillin' (sic)"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that rapper Kanye is "less than thrilled" that his divorce from Kim will be broadcast on TV.

The trainee lawyer will reportedly discuss the end of her marriage on the last series of the family's E! reality show and the 'Bound 2' star is not impressed.

A source told Us Weekly magazine last month: "He is less than thrilled. She will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counselling and is at peace with where her life is headed."

Kim and Kanye had been in marriage counselling as they "tried to work through things".

A source said of their counselling sessions: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work.

“There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point ... They are 100% aligned when it comes to the kids."

However, another insider insisted the couple are just dealing with "regular relationship issues".

They added of their struggles: "It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."

However, family has always been incredibly important to the hip-hop star and he previously said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a "culture of family" to the world.

He explained: "It's like, family is just the key to the world, period - from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world ... the culture of humanity needs to be family.

“A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation ... At the beginning, middle and the end of the day, I'm a dad."