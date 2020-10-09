North West's plan for making the world a better place: ’I would make everybody love each other’

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter wants everyone in the world to “love each other”. North West has shared her three-step process to making the world a better place, which included making the coronavirus pandemic “go away”, and making sure everyone has “more dogs”. The seven-year-old daughter of Kim and her husband Kanye West adorably told the latest issue of CR Fashion Book: “I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs.” View this post on Instagram 😘 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 3, 2020 at 6:21am PDT North’s mission to change the world comes as her father Kanye is currently running for President of the United States, after announcing his plans to enter the race for the white house earlier this year. “I would make everyone love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs”



- North’s solution to make the world a better place via @CRFASHIONBOOK pic.twitter.com/4FFatR5MIJ — The Wests (@kuwthewests) October 7, 2020 And Kim is also keen to help other people too, as she’s studying a law degree which will allow her to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was best known as O. J. Simpson's defence attorney during Simpson's murder trial in 1995.

Kim - who also has Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 16 months, with Kanye - has been working hard to carry on her father's legacy as she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly."

However, Kim received negative comments about her career choice.

She continued: "As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should "stay in my lane." I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it."