London - Primary school pupils who are overweight may have poorer thinking skills, a study has suggested.
Children aged nine to 11 were found to do worse in problem-solving and memory tests if they were obese or overweight.
The study of 2 700 children also found that those who were overweight had a thinner cortex – the part of the brain which is important for reasoning.
However, the reasons for the study’s findings are unclear. A fatty diet may cause damaging inflammation at a time when a child’s brain is still developing.
Another theory is that children have different brains which make fatty and sugary foods more rewarding and reduced their willpower, while also affecting youngsters’ thinking abilities.