Oh what a tangled web they weave as William and Kate omit Harry’s official title from birthday message

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. And as with all his birthday messages, the royal family are amongst those that wish him via their official social media accounts. Taking to their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message to the younger royal who now resides in the US with the Duchess of Sussex and their young son Archie. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!,” posted William and Kate with an adorable picture of the three racing each other at a previous event. Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020 But one glaring thing that many noticed was the fact that the couple had omitted to call Harry by his full title, the Duke of Sussex.

Some public figures have been calling for the queen to revoke Harry's dukedom after it was announced he is starting a career in showbusiness, Insider reported.

This comes after both Harry and Meghan signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce documentaries and TV shows for the streaming platform.

One of their detractors, Piers Morgan, has for a while called for the monarchy to strip Harry of his title.

"I just don't think, as a Sussex resident all my life, I don't think they should be allowed to keep the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the ’Good Morning Britain’ host said during the show last week.

But Prince Harry fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Harry losing his dukedom won’t be happening in his life time.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl previously told Insider it would be unlikely to happen since the dukedom is Harry's "birthright."