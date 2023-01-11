Online schooling: What to look out for to avoid enrolling in bogus institutions

In the wake of lockdown, parents began to favour online education over conventional in-person instruction more and more. As a result, several new schools welcomed potential pupils inside their (virtual) doors.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, parents frequently lack the skills necessary to evaluate these schools’ quality objectively. According to Colin Northmore, Principal of Evolve Online School, a division of ADvTECH, Africa's largest private education provider, choosing an online school requires parents to exercise the same level of diligence that choosing an in-person school would. There is, however, still a misperception that online schools and what they have to offer are similar because they employ comparable technology, and follow a set curriculum that necessitates a child's possession of gadgets and some self-discipline, and then everything goes according to plan.

The reality is very different since good online schools need to provide students with much more than just a curriculum and some virtual tutoring, claims Northmore. Parents and students are continually duped by bogus schools that pass for reputable ones but are not recognised by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) or the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). “An online school is a great option for students who work better on their own, families who are mobile and need to ensure consistency of education while travelling, and so forth – there are many reasons for choosing to attend an online school. But we implore parents to carefully weigh different schools against the objective factors that can mean the difference between success and failure,” said Northmore.

Story continues below Advertisement

n addition to the safety of their child in school, parents are also concerned about school violence. Picture: Supplied He adds, “Overwhelming workloads, poor communication, a lack of student support, institutional logistical incompetence, and poor resources are just a few of the criticisms that have surfaced in the past year as online education has become more commonplace.” Online study requires a great deal of discipline and independence as we’ve witnessed during the peak of covid-19. During the process of investigating and comparing online schools, parents should ensure that the school offers and is competent in all of the following:

Story continues below Advertisement

REGISTRATION & ACCREDITATION A school's registration and accreditation with the appropriate authorities should be verified as the first and most fundamental check. Check to see if the school is accredited by a testing organisation like the Independent Exams Board of Cambridge International and Umalusi.

Under the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), education and training providers must be accredited by an Education and Training Quality Assurance (ETQA) body. Track academic excellence, reputation, track record & institutional support Do their students have a reputation for excelling and thriving online and in-person schools across the board?