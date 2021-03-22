Orlando Bloom had less anxiety with fatherhood the second time around

Orlando Bloom felt "less anxiety" becoming a father the second time around.

The 'Lord of the Rings' star - who has Daisy Dove, six months, with his current partner Katy Perry and Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - feels like he has much more "presence" with fatherhood with his little girl.

He said: "I wake up at around 6.30. I have a smart ring sleep tracker and the first thing I do is look at the app to see if I’ve had a good sleep and check my readiness for the day ... Then I check on my daughter, who’s usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée needs her sleep, so I try to let her have a lie-in.

"Daisy’s a very happy baby. I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting. I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove', so she knows who Daddy is. My son’s first word was 'Mama', but Daisy said 'Dadda'. It’s amazing to be a father again. There’s less anxiety this time and more presence. I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately my partner is really into that too."

And the 44-year-old actor has also enjoyed building Lego in lockdown.