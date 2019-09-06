Orlando Bloom quipped his son needs "therapy" to cope with his famous parenting team. Picture: AP

Orlando Bloom quipped his son needs "therapy" to cope with his famous parenting team. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has joked his eight-year-old son Flynn - who he was with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - would need therapy as he has so many famous influences including Orlando's fiance Katy Perry as his soon-to-be stepmother and Evan Spiegel as his stepfather.

Orlando said: "I always was like, 'Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other's lives. We have a child. Let's do whatever it takes. My son has got Evan Spiegel as his stepdad. The titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his [future stepmom] ... He needs to get in therapy right now."

And Orlando can't wait to give Flynn a brother or sister.

Speaking to Howard Stern on Sirius XM, he added: "I love kids. She's great with kids. It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that."

Meanwhile, Orlando previously insisted he doesn't want to get divorced again.

He said: "It's important to me that we are aligned - I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again. And we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

The 'Troy' star popped the question to the 34-year-old singer, whom he's been dating on and off since 2016, on Valentine's Day while they were in a helicopter.

He explained of the proposal: "She loves a big moment. I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments. The cool thing about what we're doing - we're learning to do the small together.

"I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too."