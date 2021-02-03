Palace comes out guns blazing after Meghan Markle claims name change was dictated by royal family

It started with an omission on a birth certificate and then things spiralled from there.

Now Buckingham Palace has fired back after the Duchess of Sussex issued an official statement on her name change on son Archie's birth certificate.

Markle was forced to respond after a Daily Mail story, titled “Meghan Markle erases her first names 'Rachel Meghan' from Archie's birth certificate”, was published last week.

Her spokesperson said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents by senior palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nor by the Duke of Sussex.”

Now Buckingham Palace officials have hit back at Markle’s claims. According to the latest news, the palace was left “baffled” after the Duchess of Sussex’s rep clarified that it was the firm’s decision to change her name on the birth certificate, not her or Prince Harry’s, geo.tv reported.