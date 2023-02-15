Pamela Anderson’s kids had no idea they had a security guard at school

Pamela Anderson’s kids “didn’t know” they had a security guard with them at school. The 55-year-old actress – who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee – has said she had “hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor” to protect her children at school.

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Anderson said: “My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school. “I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the school yard. “I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance.”

Meanwhile, in January, Anderson insisted that she doesn’t have “any regrets” about marrying Lee.

The actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 1990s – but Anderson doesn’t harbour any regrets about their relationship. She said: “The love of my life was Tommy. And I know it wasn’t perfect but, you know, no one’s perfect. “Oh okay, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don’t have any regrets.”

