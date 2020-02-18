Videos of children doing crazy, and sometimes dangerous, things have become a daily occurrence. From online challenges to dares, there's no questioning how far some would go for more "likes" and "reactions".
But now a new challenge has gone viral, and parents are petrified. According to various news reports from around the globe, the skull breaker challenge could be the most dangerous yet.
Over the past couple of days, videos have been doing the rounds showing one person jumping who is then is tripped by two others on either side. The result is the "willing" victim falling flat on their back. The challenge first surfaced on TikTok and seems to be a favourite among school children.
Things seem to have gotten so far out of control that state police in Kerala have issued a warning, asking kids not to partake in the challenge.