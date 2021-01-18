Paul Bettany wants his kids to 'live authentically'

Paul Bettany says watching his father struggle with his sexuality has helped him with fatherhood.

The “WandaVision” star - who has Kai, 23, and Stellan, 17, and daughter Agnes, nine, with his wife Jennifer Connelly - admits his father's battle with his sexuality before he passed in 2015 has made it even more important for him that his children get to "live authentically as the person they are".

He said: "The terrible thing for my father is that, in the end, he went back in the closet, which was awful to watch, really.

“And that really speaks to the power of his Catholicism, which sort of led him to a place of shame and inability to mourn his partner in a real way.

“I really want my children, and I want everybody, to just live authentically as the person they are, and however hard that is, it’s absolutely better than pretending to be something other than you are.