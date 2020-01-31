According to the Daily Mail, 'Peppa Pig' voice actress Harley Bird has quit the role after 13 years.

Parents, hold your kids closer when breaking the news to them this evening. According to the Daily Mail, 'Peppa Pig' voice actress Harley Bird has quit the role after 13 years. The 18-year-old star has confirmed she was stepping aside to make way for her successor Amelie Bea (nine) who has branded the new role "a dream come true".

Speaking about the news, Bird, who is said to have raked in £1 000 (about R19 500) an hour for her role, said: "Becoming the voice of Peppa at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I'll never forget my time on the show.

"The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they've given me some unforgettable memories. I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life," she further added.

The British animated series kicked off in 2004 with Lily Snowden-Fine the first to voice the titular character, Peppa. Cecily Bloom provided the voice in the second series in 2006.