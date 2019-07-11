It's pj-party time for the Kardashian clan. Picture: Instagram

Penelope Disick celebrated her seventh birthday in with a pyjama themed party and all her gal pals.

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick kept things super stylish. Her bestie and cousin North West and all their friends rode up to iHop, an American pancake house for breakfast in a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon limo. Aunties Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian waited outside, cell phones at the ready, to capture their grand arrival on Instagram.

All partygoers, including the adults, wore pyjamas and slippers. Videos while at the restaurant show the girls digging into stacks of pancakes with fervour and whipping out liquid lipsticks to give baby True, Khloe’s daughter, a table-side makeover.

The Kardashian clan are known for throwing the best birthday bashes for their kids, but you can too.

From decor to activities, this list has got you covered as far as the planning goes:

Tipi time

Picture: Pinterest.

Sleepovers usually mean kids falling asleep on any available surface of your home. Take things up a notch by preparing individual tipi tents, complete with air mattresses, bedding and pillows, instead. Add colourful bunting, fairy lights and balloons to elevate the setup and add create a magical feel.

The ultimate bedtime snack

Picture: lydioutloud.

Pair warm and gooey chocolate chunk cookies with ice cold milk - from strawberry to chocolate flavoured, or plain. To display the treats, fill plastic shot glasses with milk, garnish with a cookie and throw in a mini straw, lastly place the glasses on a three tiered cake stand for the final touch.

Popcorn bar

Picture: Pinterest.

There’s something kids love about being able to make their own food and adding their own personal touches to dishes. Set up a popcorn bar decked out with a variety of toppings. Salty and buttery popcorn with crunchy pretzel pieces and melting chocolate will certainly go down well during a movie marathon.

Balloon Darts

Picture: Pinterest.

What sleepover is complete without a game of Truth or Dare? Up the ante by filling different coloured balloons with pieces of paper with “truths” and “dares” written on them. Colour code the balloons, for example: red balloons are filled with dares, green balloons with truths and blue balloons with nothing . Kids will have fun aiming for the balloon of their choice. (Note: parents should make sure to pre-approve what is written on the papers before they are put into the balloons).

Memories to keep

Picture: Pinterest.

In recent years, photo booths have really surged in popularity. They create the perfect party-favor and also provide entertainment for guests. Create a backdrop of streamers, balloons and paper flowers, have a basket of dress up items including tiaras, over-sized glasses, flower crowns and fake moustaches. Kids will go wild with poses and costume variations.

Get crafty

Picture: Pinterest.

Trade canvasses and paper for pillowcases. Gifting each child with their own pillow case to decorate is another great party favour idea. Have a dedicated craft corner stocked with laundry pens and stencils where kids can have fun personalising their own pillowcase.

Breakfast

Picture: sweetphi

End it all off on a sweet note with a waffle bar breakfast. Lay out the toppings - fresh fruit, chocolate spread, whipped cream, chopped nuts, butter and syrup. As the waffles are toasted, kids can decorate them with their choice of toppings. It’s a delicious end to the perfect pj party.



