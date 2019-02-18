Tamara Dey. Pictures: Instagram

Real women have curves. Thank goodness it’s something that’s been celebrated more frequently. But ask any new mom about the state of her post-pregnancy body, and she’ll give off a long sigh. In recent years there’s been a wave of celebrity moms who are embracing their curves, inspiring other moms to do the same.

Tamara Dey

Singing sensation Tamara Dey seldomly gives her fans a glimpse into her personal life, especially when it comes to her daughter Lala Bella. The splitting image of her mommy, it seems little Lala is a fan of yoga as well after being snapped at a wellness day with her famous mom. Taking to Twitter after the birth, Dey said: “I’ve never known a love like this... There is no greater blessing on this earth! We love you little Lala.”





Roxy Burger

TV personality Roxy Burger just recently celebrated her daughter Adrienne’s first party with a Coachella themed party, and the mother of one seems to be taking parenthood in her stride.

Not one to shy away from public adoration, she constantly updates her 49000 Instagram followers with sneak peeks into her everyday life. During an interview with You magazine in 2018, she said: “I don’t really think much when I share pictures of her online, because I do it only when I feel like it. Ady is so cute I can’t help myself.”

Takkies

When Nkateko Dinwiddy, also known as Takkies, posted pictures of her enviable physique to social media three months after giving birth, many wanted to know the secret to her post-pregnancy glow. Throughout her pregnancy, the choreographer documented her journey with her fans, highlighting the highs and lows. She’s now one of many influencers leading the fitness-mom movement.

Her advice to new moms is to take the time to listen to your body, and try not to imitate other moms. “The most important thing - make time for yourself to do what you love doing - it’s also good for your mental state,” she said.

Aisha Baker

Just days before the impending arrival, fashion blogger Aisha Baker said she was “poeped scared” of giving birth. No stranger to controversy, she was thrust into the limelight after wedding former Proteas cricketer Wayne Parnell. The couple have been quick to shut down rumours with crafty-worded clapbacks. And yet still, this hasn’t lessened the public’s insatiable appetite for them.

Months before welcoming her son into the world, Baker made it onto the cover of Cosmopolitan’s influencer issue. At the recent Sun Met, she was pictured wearing an off the shoulder silver floral appliqué adorned gown from La Principessa Bridal Wear, further cementing her yummy mummy status.

Jennifer Bala

After welcoming her second child in May last year, it didn’t take Jennifer Bala long to whip her body back into shape. Just months after, she showed off her figure at Glammy’s 50th birthday celebration in a black three-piece ensemble.

“I nearly didn’t go because I was alone at home with her, had just had a massive hormonal breakout (most of the hectic bumps are covered by my strategically placed hair, while some are on my neck), was exhausted, had to time when I could shower and never mind get to the hairdresser on time and feed in-between,” she later tweeted from the event.