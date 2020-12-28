Pink in 'awe' of superhero son Jameson

Pink is in "awe" of her "superhero" son Jameson as she marked his fourth birthday. She wrote: "Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place."They shine their light and spread joy. “There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful. “I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy." View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) Pink confessed she had a "panic attack" when her son Jameson was fighting coronavirus.

The “Funhouse” singer and her three-year-old son Jameson - whom she has with her husband Carey Hart - were both diagnosed with the infectious virus earlier this year, and Pink has now said watching her tot battle the illness was so heartbreaking.

During an Instagram Live, she explained: “I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus - you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels.

"I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks and it was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die."