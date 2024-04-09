Practical tips for moms on how to reduce stress and make time for themselves

As a mom, it can be hard to make time for yourself when there is always so much that needs to be done. From managing the household to nurturing our children, it can be challenging to stay on top of things and still find the time for yourself.

The weight of constant demands can leave mothers feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, and stressed out. Kerry Rudman, a neurofeedback specialist and founder of Brain Harmonics, who specialize in coping strategies for adults and providing brain training for kids, has discovered useful techniques which can help moms cope better. “As a mom of two amazing kids, I have discovered a few techniques to help us re-train our brains to empower both our children and partners, ultimately freeing up time and space for much-needed self-care,” she says.

Rudman has shared some practical tips to help moms reduce their stress load and reclaim time for themselves. Communicate your needs It’s essential to openly communicate with your family about how you’re feeling. Express your need for support and emphasise that the household responsibilities should be shared.

Encourage open dialogue where everyone’s input is valued. Delegate tasks Empower your children and partners by assigning age-appropriate tasks around the house. Whether it’s setting the table, folding laundry, or walking the dog, involving them in chores fosters a sense of responsibility and contributes to a more balanced family dynamic.

Assign age-appropriate tasks around the house. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels Set clear boundaries Establish boundaries regarding your own time and space. Let your family know when you need moments of solitude or when you're dedicating time to self-care activities. Respectful boundaries are essential for maintaining mental and emotional well-being.

Lead by example Show your family the importance of self-care by prioritising it yourself. Whether engaging in hobbies, exercising, or simply taking a quiet moment to recharge, demonstrating self-care practices sets a powerful example for your loved ones to follow. Show your family the importance of self-care by prioritising it yourself. Picture: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels Encourage independence Empower your children to become more independent by gradually increasing their responsibilities.

Teach them essential life skills and allow them the freedom to make decisions within safe boundaries. Encouraging independence lightens your load and fosters confidence and self-reliance in your children. Practice mindfulness Incorporate mindfulness techniques into your daily routine to manage stress more effectively.

Take moments throughout the day to breathe deeply, focus on the present moment, and cultivate gratitude. Mindfulness can help you stay grounded amidst the chaos of daily life. Seek support Don’t hesitate to reach out for support when needed.