Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'were incredibly well behaved' at queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were "incredibly well behaved" during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The nine-year-old prince and Charlotte, seven, attended the monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, and Mark Tewksbury – who was part of a Canadian delegation at the service – has praised the young royals for how they dealt with the occasion.

Tewksbury – who is a member of the Order of Canada, the country's second-highest honour – shared: "They looked like really incredibly well behaved kids but a little like kids, a little like, 'wow this is a lot'. For little Prince George, this will be him one day and he doesn't really know that yet. And then I thought, 'Ah, he's just lost his great-grandmother.'" Tewksbury – who won a gold medal for Canada in the 1992 Olympics – described the occasion as a "spectacle, a who's who of heads of countries".

He also paid a glowing tribute to the late monarch, recalling a private meeting that he had with her at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, British Columbia. He told PEOPLE: "She was incredible, she knew I was a swimmer, she loved the Commonwealth and loved how sport brings us together – she was incredibly well-informed."

