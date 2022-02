Prince George cheekily claims he’s not ‘tackled’ his mom in a game of rugby

Prince George quipped that he’s not tackled his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in a game of rugby yet. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their eight-year-old son at Twickenham Stadium for the Six Nations Championships on Saturday.

Prince William and Catherine attended the game as part of their roles as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union, respectively. And while speaking with rugby officials, Catherine revealed her eldest child has been playing the sport and “has all the kit”, to which George hilariously responded: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” Catherine then laughed: “Yes you have!”

William said at the media conference: “We’re excited. It’s just so good to be back, it’s been quite weird watching games, and football, without the fans.”

George refused to reveal which team he was supporting, prompting his father to reveal that his wife “is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it”. Lieutenant Commander Kirsty Marlor of the Rugby Football Union later told reporters: “I get the impression he’s yet to choose a team. I asked him which position he plays but I don’t think he’s got one yet. It is such an honour to have them all here today supporting the teams and a fantastic surprise to see George. The duchess was talking about how interested she is in the community game, which is so great to hear.” England beat Wales 23-19.