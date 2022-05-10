Prince Harry is a proud ‘Girl Dad’ and he’s got the T-shirt to prove it

The Duke of Sussex wore the top in a brief sketch for his non-profit organisation Travalyst where he is stopped on a forest path by a “ratings agent” – played by Rhys Darby, the star of “Our Flag Means Death” – questions him about why he littered on a beach in New Zealand four years ago.

The scheme attempts to work with major travel booking sites to create ratings on various destinations, hotels and resorts on their ecological credentials.

According to their website, they aim to be “the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come.”

The 37-year-old royal’s shirt is believed to be an homage to his 11-month-old daughter Lilibet – who was named with her great-grandmother’s Queen Elizabeth II nickname, who marks 70 years on the throne in 2022. She is the little sister of his oldest, his three-year-old son Archie.

Lilibet – whose mother is Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 40 – was born after her parents relocated to California in 2019. Following their move, Harry and Meghan sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS in spring last year.