Prince Harry is proud one of Archie’s first words was ’grandma’

Prince Harry is proud one of his son's first words was "grandma".

The 36-year-old royal keeps a photo of his late mother, Princess Diana, in two-year-old Archie's nursery and although it was "the sweetest thing" when the tot - who he has with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - was able to identify who was in the picture, Harry admitted the moment made him miss his parent even more.

Harry - who was just 12 when Diana died in a car crash in 1997 - said in his new docuseries 'The Me You Can't See': "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana.

"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

The fifth episode of the series, which featured previously unseen footage of Archie swinging on a bench alongside his father, saw Harry express his sadness that his mother never got to meet his wife, who he married in 2018 after two years together, or son.

He said: "I wish she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie."

But Harry thinks Diana would be "incredibly proud" of the person he is today and would have been supportive of his decision to quit royal life to relocate to the US with his wife - who is pregnant with a baby girl - and their son.

He said: "Yeah, I have no doubt that my mum would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live.

"So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

Harry previously revealed Archie's very first word was "crocodile".

He said: "He's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three or four words together, he's already singing songs."

Discussing his first word being crocodile, he proudly said: "Three syllables."

