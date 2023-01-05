Prince Harry reveals things got physical during altercation with brother William

The Duke of Sussex has claimed his brother "knocked (him) to the floor" during a bust up. Prince Harry has alleged he and Prince William were involved in a physical altercation during a dispute about his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and he claims the Prince of Wales described her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive", according to a leaked excerpt from his upcoming memoir 'Spare', which is released on January 10, obtained by The Guardian newspaper.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duke then claims the row escalated and William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and ... knocked me to the floor". Harry says he had given his brother a glass of water during the bust up and had said: "I can’t speak to you when you’re like this." He added: "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." Harry also claims William told him: "You don’t need to tell Meg about this," and he is said to have replied: "You mean that you attacked me?" The duke writes that William then said: “I didn’t attack you, Harold."

Story continues below Advertisement

Harry also claims Meghan later spotted "scrapes and bruises", and was "terribly sad" about the alleged altercation. It's not known how the publication obtained a copy of the book ahead of its release, especially as earlier this week, it was claimed the upcoming memoir was being released under the same super-secure security measures used to protect the plot of the last “Harry Potter” book. Publishing insiders had told how “Spare” has sparked a huge logistics operation to stop its contents leaking before it is in bookshops across the globe and available as an e-book.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sources claimed arrangements for the 38-year-old duke’s memoir's release were “closely guarded and being managed in minute detail, with only a handful of senior executives aware of the exact particulars”. It added: “Deliveries to bookshops are being scheduled to be last-minute, and guarded sites across the world have been secured to house copies of the book prior to distribution.” One source had compared the security operation to the release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” in 2007, when millions of pounds were said to have been spent to stop any leaks to spoil the ending for its army of young fans.