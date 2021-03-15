Prince Harry sends flowers to Princess Diana's grave for Mother's Day

Prince Harry arranged for flowers to be laid at Princess Diana’s grave for Mother’s Day which the UK celebrated on Sunday. The 36-year-old royal is currently living in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their 22-month-old son Archie, but he still honoured his late mother – who died in a car crash in 1997 – on the special holiday this weekend, as he had a bouquet of flowers sent to her grave on the Spencer family estate. Royal reported Omid Scobie confirmed the news in a tweet which read: “A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today. (sic)”

The news comes after Harry’s nephews and niece – Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – crafted sweet handwritten notes to their late grandmother which were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

George, seven, wrote: “Dear Granny Diana,

“Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx (sic)”

Whilst five-year-old Charlotte added: “Dear Granny Diana

“I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day.

“I Love you very much. Papa is missing you.

“lots of Love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx (sic)”

There was also a card from two-year-old Louis, who had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name by the side.

The cards were shared on the social media accounts William shares with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Sussex.

In a message accompanying the sweet snaps, the royals said: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”