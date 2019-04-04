Prince Harry has called for Fortnite to be banned. Picture: AP

Prince Harry has called for Fortnite to be banned. The 34-year-old royal - who is expecting his first child with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has declared the game "so irresponsible" because children are growing "addicted" to it and parents feel out of their depth.

He said: "A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children. Parents have got their hands up; they don't know what to do about it. .

"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down. Fortnite shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit in having that game in your household?

"It's created to addict - an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible."

And in the same week Harry and Meghan launched their own official Instagram account, the prince branded social media "dangerous" because it is "more addictive than drugs and alcohol".

Speaking during a visit to the YMCA in south Ealing, west London on Wednesday, where he met with charity representatives from organisations including Young Minds and Stonewall, he said: "There's too much negativity surrounding mental health and it must be so hard for young people to talk about it.

"Social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol, and it's more dangerous because it's normalised and there are no restrictions to it.

"We are in quite a mind-altering time, but quite an exciting time, because everyone in this room has the opportunity to make a real difference."

Harry also called for further progress in "normalising the conversation" around mental health.

Alongside a selection of images from his visit shared to his Instagram account, he was quoted as saying: "There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let's keep normalising the conversation.

"'Let's keep reminding each other that it's okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. "After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us."