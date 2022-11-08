Prince Harry ‘wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children’

Prince Harry wanted to raise his son in Africa, says Dame Jane Goodall. The 38-year-old royal has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 17 months, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and according to the world-renowned primatologist, Harry used to dream of relocating his family to Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Goodall said: "He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children." Goodall was interviewed by the prince for Vogue magazine in 2019. And although she's spoken about him in the past, she's now keen to remain relatively tight-lipped.

Discussing Harry and his wife, she shared: "I don’t talk about them now. Of course, I have my views, and I think Harry cares, I really think he does. My times that I talked with him I just felt that he was a really nice, good person." The primatologist is also friendly with King Charles and she's even been invited by the monarch to visit his farm in Gloucestershire, England. She told The Times newspaper: "He keeps inviting me down to his farm but I’ve never been able to go. Now that he’s king, who knows?"

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, the duchess recently revealed that she's "43% Nigerian". The former actress explored her own family history a couple of years ago and discovered that she has strong links to the West African country. Speaking to Nigerian-American star Ziwe on her 'Archetypes' podcast, Meghan said: "I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago, I’m 43%Nigerian."

Story continues below Advertisement

Ziwe responded by asking Meghan if she knew anything more specific about her background.