Prince William's son is "obsessed" with tractors.
The 37-year-old royal is pleased that his six-year-old son George, whom he has with his wife Duchess Catherine, loves playing on the big farming machines because it forces him to go outside and "understand nature".
Speaking in a new ITV documentary special, 'Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall', the Duke of Cambridge told farmer Mervyn Keeling as he visited the Duchy estate: "I should have brought George today. He would be absolutely loving this… He’s obsessed. My children are already, you know, playing on the tractors. It’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature."
And while George has a thing for tractors, his sister Princess Charlotte is "pretty good with heat" when her mother cooks curry for her husband and their children.
She said recently: "It's so hard cooking curry with the family though.