Prince William shares sweet memory of Princess Diana singing Tina Turner song with her sons

Princess Diana used to love singing 'The Best' with her sons. The late royal's eldest son, Prince William admitted he still "quite enjoys secretly" the Tina Turner classic because it brings back fond memories of the princess trying to ease away his and brother Prince Harry's "anxieties" about returning to school by playing the song full blast in the car and having them all sing along.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+'s 'Time to Walk' series, he said: "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. "And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. "And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

" And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well.