Prince William’s reaction to Princess Diana’s affair with James Hewitt: ’All hell broke loose’

Not much is known about Princess Diana and James Hewitt’s alleged 5-year affair. During her well-documented Panorama interview, the late princess alluded to the fact that they had a relationship that spanned from 1986 to 1991. A recent report has uncovered Prince William’s reaction to his mother’s affair. The young teenager was sent over the edge when his mother publicly announced details of her affair with Hewitt during the 1995 interview, geo.tv reported. “All hell broke loose. He was furious … that she had spoken badly of his father, that she had mentioned Hewitt … He started shouting and crying and when she tried to put her arms around him, he shoved her away,” a source told the Daily Mail. The two made up a few days later with William apologising for his behaviour.

But the damage had been done and the bond between mother and son was never the same.

“What have I done?” Diana kept asking her closest aids. "What have I done to my children?"

While many speculated that Prince Harry may have been his son, Hewitt always denied it.

The alleged paternal bond between the two has always been the subject of conspiracy theories.

In 2019, online users started a thread on Quora called "Why do people keep persisting about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex being the son of someone named Hewitt?" and the comments ranged from absurd to plausible.

Below are some theories with a dash of facts:

"Diana was once asked if Harry’s father was Charles or James. It was made clear to her that if indeed James Hewitt was Harry’s father, she would be ‘out of the family’ for good. She feared losing her sons." – Graham Short

"Because Harry was a toddler when Hewitt came on to the scene in Diana's life. It really is quite as simple as that. Prince Charles's son without a doubt." – Debsy Opperman