Princess Charlene of Monaco will have to wait a few more months before she sees her family

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been in South Africa for several months, and we’re guessing she’s hankering for a hug from her six-year-old twins right about now. Mom to Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, Charlene hasn’t seen her brood for a few months, and like any mother, the distance is probably sitting heavy on her heart.

During a recent interview on Cape Talk with Mandy Weiner, the SA-born royal admitted that she will only be allowed to return home to Monaco at the end of October and be united with husband Prince Albert and the twins. The former Olympic star was supposed to jet back home in May, just in time for the Formula One qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. But she was unable to travel after contracting an infection.

The Royal Palace of Monaco released an official statement saying: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel”. Using the time constructively, the royal get stuck into her rhino conservation work in KwaZulu-Natal and established her foundation in South Africa. “Initially I was only supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, but unfortunately I found out I had a problem equalising my ears and sinus which is quite serious. So I’ve taken taken time to address this problem that I’m having,” the princess told Weiner.

“I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October,” she said. Charlene said she can’t fly above 3 000m, otherwise she’ll have a problem with her ears. When asked about being away from her twins, she said: “It’s the longest period I’ve been away from Europe, let alone my children. I’m on the phone with them for most days, and they’ve been here. And they will be returning to see me again after my procedure.”

“I’m very sad that I can’t be with my children this summer in Europe,” she said. The princess also missed her 10-year wedding anniversary with Prince Albert in July. Celebrating the milestone, she sent thanks to her friends and family.

"Thank you for your love and support, and for the generosity we have received during this decade of our marriage," she said.