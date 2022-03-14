Procrastination station: How to escape boredom with PeakMart

Boredom, we’ve all been there and honestly, we can’t stand it. Despite having smartphones and Netflix at our fingertips, the feeling of boredom still seems to creep up when we least expect it.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, what if we told you that there still is a way you can escape that dreadful feeling. Below, we’ve rounded up our top 3 boredom-busting ideas you should try the next time you’re feeling uninspired or have nothing to do. What do you want to do? Before trying to get rid of your boredom, first, establish what activity you’d like to do. Whether you’re in the mood to explore your creative skills or simply looking to stimulate your brain with a 1000 piece puzzle, figuring out what you’d like to do will help eliminate any other activity that won’t bring you the satisfaction you need.

Story continues below Advertisment

Another tip that would also help alleviate your boredom is asking yourself why you might be feeling that sensation. Once you have the answer to this question, you’ll be able to improve the quality of your experience in the activity you choose to do. Get creative If you’re in the mood to explore your creative abilities, painting and colouring is always a good option. Not only can it improve your mood, but it can also be relaxing and stimulating at the same time. From relaxing geometric colouring books to releasing your inner artist using the Yu-si artist paint brush set, creativity has no bounds! It all just depends on your interests.

Story continues below Advertisment

Suppose you’re in the mood to sketch a masterpiece of your own. In that case, PeakMart’s Black lead round pencils are a MUST-HAVE! Made from premium, high-quality non-toxic wood, these graphite pencils are the perfect companion to any beginner artist or someone interested in exploring their artistic abilities. Offering a secular and ergonomic design, you’ll be able to write, sketch and scribble with ease. Time to journal

Story continues below Advertisment

If drawing isn’t your strong point, perhaps writing and staying organised might be. Sure, journaling may sound like a dull task but it has quite a therapeutic effect. From planning spreads to writing your ideas and goals down, it helps keep your thoughts organised, all while allowing you to self-reflect on your achievements or goals you may have. Evoking mindfulness, journaling allows you to go above and beyond ‘just writing’.Think of it as a gateway to expressing yourself and everything you might be passionate about. Why not take your journaling to the next level, too, by adding a pop of colour to your headings with PeakMart’s 8pcs gel pen set. Made to stand out, they’re perfect if you’re looking to add some colour and brightness into a monthly spread.