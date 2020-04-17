Rachel Kolisi claps back at online trolls after posting pic of daughter with straightened hair

It's crazy how a seemingly innocent photograph can elicit such an emotional response. As parents we cherish every milestone, so much so that we're inclined to post a touching moment to social media. So when Rachel Kolisi posted a picture of herself sharing a hug with her daughter to her Instagram account, the last thing on her mind were the responses the said post would evoke. Captioning the picture "She finally let me straighten her hair 😍 And my hair is seriously missing @howehair," the mom of four attracted some unwanted attention.

It didn't take long for online users to have their say.

One IG user commented: "Honestly I don’t have anything against Rachel Kolisi, in fact I’ve always admired her. But straightening a 2 year olds hair is just wrong, a child should be given the opportunity to make that decision for herself when she’s more mature. Throughout history black women have been made to feel that their natural kinky, curly hair was not beautiful & that having straightened silky smooth hair is more beautiful. A child should not be made to feel that having straight hair is the more beautiful option, she should embrace her natural hair... & when the time comes & shes able to understand herself & make her own decision then she can choose to straighten her hair."

Another said: "Why would you want to...? Curly hair is so beautiful! Teach her to love her curls, not want straight hair!"

But once the trolls started rearing their ugly heads, Kolisi was having none of it.

"My daughter let me use skin lightning cream on her skin to see which complexion she prefers," said one user.

In response to the comment, she hit back saying: "Really? Have you seen your profile pic?"

The queen of clap backs made it known exactly what she thought and put the matter to rest by adding "I wanted to see what MY daughter's hair looks like straight. If she loves her hair straight, curly, braided or bald, that’s completely up to her. It’s certainly none of your business."



