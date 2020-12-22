Rachel Zoe’s son rushed to hospital after falling 12m from ski lift

Rachel Zoe’s son is recovering after falling 40 feet (about 12m) from a ski lift. The 52-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her nine-year-old son Skyler - whom she has with husband Rodger Berman, alongside seven-year-old Kaius - was rushed to the emergency room after his horror fall, which thankfully has not left him with any severe injuries. Rachel initially posted a picture of Skyler in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “So i don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute… this is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK (sic)” And the blonde beauty then went on to explain exactly what happened during the skiing incident, which Rachel alleged “could have been easily prevented” by the operator of the ski lift. She wrote in another post: "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.

"Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this .. (sic)”

Rachel’s Instagram Story also featured a video from Skyler himself, who assured his mother’s concerned followers that he is “fine”.

The youngster said: "Hi everyone. I'm okay, just sore. To show you that I'm okay, I'm gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I'm totally fine, it's just I'm a little sore and I'm kinda hurting, but I'm fine.”

And Rachel added in the final post: "@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing. Truth be told Sky was more brave then either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice ... hug your babies extra from us today. (sic)”