Re-imagined school model proves a life saver for Mitchells Plain learners

In the midst of the disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying restrictions, a pioneering cohort of Grade 9 learners in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, are quietly, but boldly, charting their own tech-enabled educational pathway towards a bright new future.

Unhindered by the extended lockdown that has left their peers sitting at home, these learners have continued with their schooling unabated, working and learning from home.

These learners are the first cohort of iBhodi Trust, a partnership which is building a viable blueprint for delivering cutting edge, future-fit education to those who need it most.

Guided by expert teachers and supervised by dedicated, highly-trained support staff, these pupils study an internationally-recognised curriculum, delivered entirely online at a physical classroom set up at Beacon Hill Secondary School with 28 computers, high-speed internet and collaborative workstations.

In response to the closure of school and the national lockdown, iBhodi Trust has provided learners with the necessary technology to continue working and learning from home throughout the full course of the lockdown period.